President Trump called for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to open up the state following her strict coronavirus shutdown, which kept some industries closed for nearly six months.

Gyms just began reopening in Ms. Whitmer’s state, and she has clashed with GOP lawmakers over how to reopen schools. Students went back to the classrooms in some districts this week, while others are taking courses online.

“We need some cooperation,” the president said of reopening, in reference to Michigan’s Democratic governor.

“Also from the governor of North Carolina,” he added, taking aim at Roy Cooper, another swing state Democratic chief executive.

During a stop at Joint Base Andrews before heading to Freeland, Michigan, for a campaign rally, the president said the battleground state of Michigan is “doing really well,” pointing to the auto industry.

“I hear we have a big crowd,” he said. “It’s a very big one.”

Mr. Trump won the swing state by less than 1% in 2016 and is trying to keep it red in November. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Mr. Trump by about four points in Michigan.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.