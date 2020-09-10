Most registered U.S. voters would prefer to participate in the electoral process before Nov. 3, and only about half want to cast their ballot in person, recent polling showed Thursday.

Ipsos surveyed 1,672 registered voters about the election between Aug. 24 and 31, gauging their opinions with a little more than two months left until the presidential race comes to a close.

Sixty-one percent of registered voters said they would prefer to vote before Election Day, while the remaining 39% said they prefer to vote on Election Day, the polling found.

Asked to pick their preferred method for voting this fall, 51% said at a polling place, 32% said by mail and 17% said by dropping their ballot at a polling place or ballot box, Ipsos reported.

The polling also found more than one-third of voters are unsure the electorate will be correctly represented, according to Ipsos.

“Thinking about the United States overall, how confident are you that the votes for president across the country will be counted accurately this year?” pollsters asked. Sixty-two percent answered they were very or somewhat confident, while 37% said they were not too confident or not confident at all, Ipsos found.

Ipsos conducted the polling for The Washington Post and the University of Maryland and said the results have a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail in November’s election between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

About three-quarters of Americans polled by Ipsos said they believe fear of becoming infected with COVID-19, the contagious disease caused by the coronavirus, is sufficient reason to vote by mail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.