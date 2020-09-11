Attorney General William P. Barr on Friday highlighted the heroics of law enforcement officials, many of whom lost their lives while trying to save civilians at the World Trade Center and other locations, as he commemorated the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Mr. Barr’s remarks come as anti-police sentiment continues to spread across the nation after months of protests by social justice warriors decrying systemic racism in policing.

“On this anniversary, I extend particular gratitude to the law enforcement personnel and others who responded courageously to the attacks, many of whom gave the last full measure of devotion to save others that day and many of whom suffered from illness related to the attacks,” Mr. Barr said in a statement.

