NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Two Louisiana brothers were indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and his 23-year-old sibling.

Rodney Steadman, 23, and Ronjae Steadman, 19, were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in an indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the suspects pulled up to a New Orleans neighborhood in May and opened fire on another family, killing James Estem, his younger brother, Isaha Adams, and injuring the victims’ 48-year-old mother.

The gunmen drove away, but their truck crashed into a pole and the Steadman brothers along with a fellow suspect, Razak Adekunle, 19, forced their way into a man’s vehicle at gunpoint, New Orleans police said. Authorities were able to catch the brothers, but Adekunle hasn’t been found.

Charges are expected upon his capture, prosecutors said.

Rodney Steadman and Ronjae Steadman were also each charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. They face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It was unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment for them.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.