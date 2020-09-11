President Trump said any riots on Election Day would be “put … down very quickly,” furthering his law and order message.

In a clip that aired Friday of an upcoming interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, the president was asked how he would handle any riots that might break out should he win reelection. The full interview will air on Saturday.

“We have the right to do that,” Mr. Trump said. “We have the power to do that, if we want. Look, it’s called insurrection. We just send in and we do it very easy.

“I’d rather not do that because there’s no reason for it. But if we had to, we do that and we put it down within minutes,” he added.

As protests and demonstrations broke out en masse over the summer, in response to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Mr. Trump’s emphasis has been on cracking down on violent participants and vandalism while shoring up law enforcement officials.

