PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings on Friday in honor of the nearly 3,000 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday was the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Ducey said in a statement that the nation must resolve to never forget the victims and their families.

He also said Arizona is grateful to all those who put themselves in harm’s way to serve others, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical personnel and members of the armed forces.

