FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - The three women dubbed the “Freeport flag ladies” came out of retirement on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Decked out in red, white and blue, Elaine Greene, Carmen Footer, and JoAnn Miller joined Friday in a commemoration in their hometown.

“Our country is going through so much right now. If we can just bring them back to the day after 9/11, when everyone came together,” Greene said. “No one was red and blue. We were red, white and blue. There was not any political ideologies. We were all Americans.”

The women waved their flags on Main Street after the 9/11 attacks, and it became a weekly ritual over the next 18 years.

They officially ended the weekly tradition last year, citing health concerns. They range from 75 to 84 in age. Several dignitaries, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins, joined them for the event on Friday.

Flags were at half-staff across the state.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said the terrorist attacks united the nation.

“While terrorists that day took from us our loved ones, including cherished members of our Maine community, they also revealed the unshakable character and strength of the American spirit,” she said.

