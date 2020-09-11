Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Friday said he wouldn’t make news or intrude on the 9/11 anniversary, calling it a “solemn day.”

He made the promise to keep politics out of it as he boarded a plane in Delaware and headed to events in New York and at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where he and President Trump will appear earlier in the day.

“I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11,” Mr. Biden told reporters New Castle Airport. “We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it,”

Mr. Biden said he would not be holding any press conferences but conceded that the news media ultimately determines whether he makes news.

Later, at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Mr. Biden stood just a few feet away from Vice President Mike Pence.

The two men shook hands and chatted cordially as they awaited the ceremony to begin.

