White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow defended President Trump’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it didn’t slow down the administration’s response to the outbreak.

In an interview for CBS News’ “The Takeout” podcast released Friday, Mr. Kudlow said the administration has done “pretty well” in combating the virus.

“We did the best we could, and I think it’s really quite effective. I think the president led wisely, I think the vice president led wisely,” he said.

The interview came just after journalist Bob Woodward released excerpts of his new book “Rage,” detailing revelations that Mr. Trump was aware of the dangers of the coronavirus in February, even as he publicly downplayed them.

Mr. Kudlow backed the president, insisting that although Mr. Trump wanted to play it down in public, the White House task force was working hard to get a national response up and running.

“As a member of the coronavirus task force — Vice President [Mike] Pence’s task force — I can tell you that the president’s public posture, where he wanted calm not panic, in no way reflected or slowed the internal process of building an across-the-board infrastructure to combat the virus,” Mr. Kudlow said.

There have been 6,397,547 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the United States and 191,802 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University. The U.S. has a population of almost 330 million.

