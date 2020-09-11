JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) - A shooting early Friday at a nightclub in southwestern Ohio left one person dead and another hospitalized, authorities said.

The shooting at Napoleon’s Place in Jefferson Township was reported around 12:15 a.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded and soon found a wounded person in the club’s parking lot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Another wounded person was taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The names of the two people shot were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have not said if the shooting occurred inside the club or in the parking lot.

