A Connecticut prosecutor who is a top aide to U.S. Attorney John Durham in his investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion probe has abruptly resigned, a local newspaper reported Friday.

Nora Dannehy, who had worked for Mr. Durham for decades, told colleagues of her resignation in an email Thursday evening, the Hartford Courant reported.

Ms. Dannehy did not state a reason for resignation in the email, but the Courant reported it was because she was feeling pressure from Attorney General William P. Barr to produce a report before the investigation is complete.

Tom Carson, a spokesman for Mr. Durham’s office, declined to comment to The Washington Times.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Dannehy, a veteran prosecutor, was recruited by Mr. Durham who has been conducting an inquiry into alleged misconduct and improper government surveillance of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

In October, Mr. Durham’s probe transitioned into a full-fledged criminal investigation.

Colleagues who did not speak on the record told the Courant that Ms. Dannehy does not support Mr. Trump and was concerned that the Justice Department was clamoring for a report before the election.

Those anonymous colleagues said she had been considering her resignation for weeks.

Mr. Barr appointed Mr. Durham in early 2019 to conduct the Russia probe, but it has taken longer than expected because of complications by the coronavirus crisis.

So far, Mr. Durham has brought public charges in one case, securing a guilty plea from FBI Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted he doctored evidence to justify the surveillance of Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

