FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A man crossing a street in Fargo has been struck and killed, according to police.

Sgt. Sam Bollman says the man was hit by an SUV just after 1 a.m. Friday. His body was found about 100 feet from where he was struck.

Investigators have arrested a 32-year-old driver from Fargo who they believe was under the influence of alcohol. She is being held on a possible charge of criminal vehicular homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

