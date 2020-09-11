House Speaker Nancy Pelosi marked the anniversary of 9/11 Friday morning by honoring the first responders that risked their lives in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

“Nineteen years later, we still remember where we were when the Twin Towers fell, when the Pentagon was struck and when Flight 93 was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania. Yet, due to the extraordinary heroism of our firefighters, police officers and first responders who rushed into danger, September 11 does not belong to fear, but rather to courage, patriotism and compassion,” she said in a statement.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, touted the bill the signed into law last year that replenished funds for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which helps cover illnesses potentially linked to the fallout of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill held a moment of silence Friday morning at 8:46, when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

