KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police identified on Friday the victim of a deadly shooting earlier this week in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responding to a reported shooting at the home Wednesday night found the victim in the doorway. He was identified as 36-year-old Roget Davis.

Relatives inside the home told police a few adults were drinking alcohol when one person picked up a gun and began to threaten another person in the house, according to a news release. That person picked up a gun and shot him.

The shooter surrendered without incident and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The people who were inside the home are related.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.