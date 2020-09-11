President Trump hailed Bahrain’s decision to normalize relations with Israel on Friday as a historic breakthrough for the Middle East ahead of an official signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

“This is a truly historic day. … So interesting that it’s on 9/11,” Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office. “When I took office the Middle East was in a state of absolute chaos.”

The deal comes on the heels of a normalization pact between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that was helped along by the White House, giving Mr. Trump foreign policy accomplishments to tout ahead of Election Day.

He is using economic incentives to mend fences between majority-Muslim nations and Israel as he also tries to unwind lengthy Middle East wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Even great warriors get tired of fighting, and they’re tired of fighting,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said he feels optimistic about thornier challenges in the region, saying he’s “very positive” he can see progress with Iran.

Also, “I can see a lot of good things happening with respect to the Palestinians,” he said.

