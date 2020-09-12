Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congressional hopeful made famous for her support of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement and skepticism about the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, is now running unopposed after her Democratic rival unexpectedly exited the race Friday.

Kevin Van Ausdal, who had been running as the Democratic candidate to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, ended his campaign with less than two months until Election Day.

“I am heartbroken to announce that for family and personal reasons, I cannot continue this race for Congress,” Mr. Van Ausdal said in a statement. He plans to move out of the state, he added.

Ms. Greene is now more likely than ever to be elected by voters in the predominantly Republican congressional district regardless of concerns raised due to her previous association with QAnon.

QAnon began online in 2017 and has mutated to include a menagerie of far-right conspiracy theories, including that President Trump is secretly at war against a cabal of Satanists and pedophiles.

Ms. Greene, 46, previously expressed support for QAnon. She also doubted hijackers crashed a jet into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and has been condemned for remarks widely considered racist.

In a statement announcing the end of his campaign, Mr. Van Ausdal called out the Republican candidate and indicated he would continue to fight to prevent her from being elected to Congress.

“When I started this, it was because I wanted to talk about what is happening to real people every day and how none of the anger and divisiveness was making anything better. This rhetoric has turned into dangerous extremism, like the candidacy of Marjorie Greene. I will put every resource, every bit of knowledge into the campaign that comes behind me to defeat Marjorie and restore hope to the people of Northwest Georgia,” said Mr. Van Ausdal

“Best wishes to @KevinVanAusdal,” Ms. Greene reacted on Twitter after her former opponent dropped out Friday.

The Democratic Party of Georgia did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

Ms. Greene is running to replace Rep. Tom Graves, a fellow Republican, who announced in December that he would not seek reelection and, more recently, said Friday he will step down early in October.

Election Day is Nov 3.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.