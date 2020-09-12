TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home.

KRCG reports that 57-year-old Terry Ewens, of Eldon, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. He is jailed on $500,000 cash or surety bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Miller County Sheriff’s Office responded Sept. 5 to house in Rocky Mount, where Ewens is accused of threatening to shoot deputies. When SWAT officers entered the home, they found Ewens assaulting an 83-year-old man. Officers also found a 71-year-old woman unconscious, but she later died. A 51-year old woman was able to escape with injuries before officers arrived.

Authorities said the victims are related and that Owens was an acquaintance to the family.

