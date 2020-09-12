PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - A man died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a car that then left the scene of the accident, Pawtucket police said.

The motorcycle and the car crashed at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and Harrison Street at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Pawtucket police said in a news release Saturday.

The 27-year-old motorcycle operator, whose name was not made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking for a dark-colored, older model Nissan Maxima they say would likely have heavy damage to the driver’s side.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Pawtucket police.

