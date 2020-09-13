Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden sought Sunday to dispel concerns about his age and health, insisting that he was in better shape than President Trump, his 2020 presidential opponent.

“When it comes to Donald Trump versus me: Just look at us. Okay? Just look at us,” said Mr. Biden in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Who seems to be in shape? Who’s able to move around?”

Mr. Trump has nicknamed the Democratic presidential nominee “sleepy Joe” and raised questions about the mental acuity of Mr. Biden, who turns 78 on Nov. 20. If elected, he would be the oldest person to become president, surpassing Mr. Trump, who was 70 when he was sworn into office in January 2017.

“This idea of slow Joe — anyway,” said Mr. Biden with a chuckle. “Donald Trump, just look at us both, watch us, and determine whether or not you think I’m misleading anyone — not you personally, but the public.”

Mr. Biden also pledged to be forthcoming with the public about his health, saying “I guarantee you I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health.”

“Thank God I am in good health. But here’s the deal. Anything can happen,” he said.

