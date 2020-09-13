CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy led police on a pre-dawn high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, Virginia state police said.

Police said a state trooper patrolling Interstate 64 East in Chesapeake saw a 2016 Dodge Caravan pass his marked vehicle just before 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The driver was going 114 miles per hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police said in a news release.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, police said. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Norfolk.

The pursuit continued through streets in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk before the vehicle reentered I-64 West. Once on the interstate, the vehicle struck a police vehicle, causing the Caravan to spin out of control.

A 14-year-old male driver was taken into custody, along with five other juveniles who were passengers in the vehicle.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer. The other five juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.

None of the juveniles were injured. One trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

