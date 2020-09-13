WILSON, N.C. (AP) - Four adults and one teenager were shot after a verbal altercation during a party in Wilson, police said.

When officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, they did not find any victims, police said in a news release.

WRAL-TV reports that all five victims were taken in private vehicles to local hospitals. Officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The Wilson Police Department has not released information on a suspect.

Neighbors in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.

