A Nevada city has threatened to revoke the business license of a company set to host President Trump on Sunday evening.

The City of Henderson has told Xtreme Manufacturing that the planned rally violates the state’s COVID-19 related ban on large events, according to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.

“Specifically, gatherings of more than 50 people in a private or public setting is prohibited,” the city wrote in its warning to the company, the CBS affiliate reported.

“The city said that larger events need prior approval and that it had not received notification that consent had been given.”

“If the governor’s directives are not followed, the City may assess a fine of up to $500 per violation as well as suspend or revoke the business license,” Henderson officials threatened in their note.

