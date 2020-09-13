LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A man was fatally shot by police in Pennsylvania who were responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said.

The shooting happened after 4 p.m. in Lancaster, WGAL-TV reported. Lancaster Police say the man was armed with a knife and died at the scene.

The Lancaster District Attorney’s office will lead an investigation into the shooting.

A large crowd of about 100 people had gathered in the area of the shooting, the news outlet reported.

