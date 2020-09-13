The special counsel’s investigation found no collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, but former FBI agent Peter Strzok said he still believes President Trump is “compromised by the Russians.”

“I believed at the time in 2016 and I continue to believe that Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians,” Mr. Strzok said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “And when I say that, I mean that they hold leverage over him that makes him incapable of placing the national interest, the national security ahead of his own.”

Mr. Strzok cited the president’s financial dealings through the Trump Organization, which includes hundreds of business entities.

“One of the largest ways that people in foreign governments gain leverage, certainly in the case of the president, is through financial entanglements,” Mr. Strzok said. “And I think when you take a look at the Trump financial enterprise, particularly its relationship with Russian, with Russian monies and potentially those related to organized crime and other elements, that those interactions have placed him in a position where the Russians have leverage over him and are able to influence his actions.”

The interview came with Mr. Strzok on a media tour to promote his book, “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,” released last week by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Mr. Strzok famously carried out an email exchange during the campaign with FBI attorney Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, in which he vowed to derail Mr. Trump’s presidential bid, at one point texting, “We’ll stop it,” at another point discussing an “insurance policy” if Mr. Trump were elected.

Mr. Strzok admitted Sunday that he had regrets sending about the thousands of texts, saying they were used to “bludgeon” the agency.

“I certainly regret sending the text messages that were absolutely weaponized and used to bludgeon the work of the FBI, the work of the special counsel,” Mr. Strzok said. “I’ll always regret that.”

Mr. Strzok, whom Mr. Trump called “a disgrace to our country,” has made appearances since the book’s release on MSNBC, “CBS This Morning” and NBC’s “Today” show, prompting eye-rolls from Republicans about the former agent’s credibility.

“Meet the Press & @chucktodd’s ‘insurance policy’ to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t win re-election: Peter Strzok,” tweeted Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Pennsylvania Republican. “Only the leftist media would still consider [one] of the key players in the Trump resistance a ‘credible’ source.”

Meet the Press & @chucktodd’s “insurance policy” to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t win re-election: Peter Strzok.



Only the leftist media would still consider of the key players in the Trump resistance a “credible” source. — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) September 13, 2020

WATCH: Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok says he continues to believe that “Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians.” #MTP



Strzok claims: Russians “hold leverage over [Trump] that makes him incapable of placing the national interest … ahead of his own.” pic.twitter.com/fEooXPJip0 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 13, 2020

Mr. Strzok was fired in 2018 over his anti-Trump texts, but a 2019 Justice Department inspector general’s report found that the investigation into the Trump campaign was not motivated by bias.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.