ABC News revealed Monday that it will host a high-concept town hall with President Trump during prime time Tuesday.

He will face an audience of “uncommitted voters” who will ask questions of particular interest to the demographic, the network said.

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate the encounter from National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The 90-minute special event begins at 9 p.m. EDT.

The network also shared a somewhat telling statement about Mr. Trump’s main rival:

“ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date,” the network said, without further explanation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.