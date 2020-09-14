San Francisco’s problem with people crapping in the street spread to a new neighborhood over the weekend.

A homeless YouTube celebrity took a video of himself apparently relieving himself in the driveway of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The 28-year-old video artist who calls himself Armando titled his clip “Poopalosi.”

According to a New York Post account of the video, which had been made private by Monday evening, Armando walked through San Francisco to find Mrs. Pelosi’s home.

And then he left something other than Jeni’s Ice Cream for Mrs. Pelosi.

“Once there, he sets up a camera across the street and stands on what appears to be Pelosi’s driveway for several minutes, eventually saluting his viewers before squatting down to poop on the pavement,” the Post wrote.

“That was for President Trump,” Armando says as he exits the frame.

Armando said later he had been detained by the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police.

“It was scary, man,” he said on a later livestream titled “I’m Gonna Need a Lawyer.”

“They asked me about Kamala Harris, and about how I joked … that if she lived in San Francisco, I’d s–t on her house too. They weren’t f—ing playing,” Armando said.

In an interview with the Post, Armando called the video both a “peaceful protest” and a “joke that got out of hand.”

He said that the video began in comment-field interaction with his viewers and his own desire to protest how coronavirus lockdowns were making street life harder — among other ways by making it harder to find toilets in open businesses — while people like Mrs. Pelosi were able to get haircuts.

“I’d been hunting for a toilet all week, and the joke came up in the comments on one of my streams that ‘Hey, you should take a crap at Pelosi’s house,’” Armando told The Post.

“Everyone was enjoying the idea of it, and eventually I just couldn’t hold it any more.”

He told the Post that his protest is “not something I’m particularly proud of,” adding that he is not an especially politically inclined person, despite the Trump comment. He apologized to Mrs. Pelosi on Twitter.

“@SpeakerPelosi I know you may not ever see this but I want you to know, I meant no foul harm yesterday when I did what I did. I’m not proud of it at all and I just would like for you to know that. I have no ill will against you or anyone in an elected officials position,” he wrote.

