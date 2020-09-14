By - Associated Press - Monday, September 14, 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of a young mother and her 2-year-old daughter as homicides.

Family members hadn’t heard from the 23-year-old woman for several days and called police to check on her, according to authorities.

Officers found both mother and child dead from traumatic injuries Sunday afternoon, KTTC-TV reported. Police were not specific about those injuries.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the cause and manor of death. Investigators say it appears the crime was an isolated incident. They are looking for the person or people responsible.

