ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul police were called back to a house that was on fire shortly after they had investigated a homicide at the residence.

An adult male had suffered a gunshot wound at the house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were wrapping up work at the scene about 9:20 a.m. Sunday. The police tape was taken down and officers left the house. About 11 a.m. police and firefighters responded to the same home after witnesses reported a fire, KARE-TV r eported. Sgt. Mike Ernster said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police arrested a Red Wing man in the fatal shooting. A woman accused of helping him was also arrested.

And, officers arrested the owner of the home, a 37-year-old man, who refused commands to stay behind the crime tape and walked into the scene under investigation.

There have been about 170 police calls to the residence this year, Ernster said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.