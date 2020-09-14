Many Americans are now wondering when the next crisis will arrive in the U.S. They mull those memories of a fine economy, record low employment, a promising trade deal with China and a more peaceful Middle East. All that was flourishing before the coronavirus pandemic hit, followed by unprecedented social unrest and political strife. So where are we now?

“As the November elections approach, America is at war with itself to decide if it will remain a land of freedom and opportunity, or whether a radical new vision will emerge,” writes talk-radio kingpin Michael Savage, who has an 8-million member audience and a new book arriving Tuesday.

“Our Fight for America: The War Continues” — his 30th book — asks some stark questions.

“Americans are searching for answers. Was the American lockdown necessary to defeat Covid-19 or was it a politically motivated strategy to harm President Trump’s reelection chances? Does the death of George Floyd represent a systemic problem with American police or is the Left exploiting the tragedy for political purposes? Where does legitimate protest end and insurrection begin?” the author writes.

He shares insight about these challenging circumstances.

“How can America win the war with itself? The true America is not fighting with itself. The true America is fighting a foreign ideology,” Mr. Savage tells Inside the Beltway — and he is specific here.

Socialism is not the primary foe. It’s a little more dire than that.

“Communism is foreign to freedom. Communism is foreign to business. Communism is foreign to religion. America can win this war against tyranny only after the nation realizes that the enemy is not itself — but an alien, tyrannical system of oppression disguised as liberation, equality and fairness,” Mr. Savage says.

“The enemies of our freedom must be exposed, fought and defeated for the nation to heal and survive,” he advises.

The book is published by Center Street Books, the conservative imprint of publisher Hachette — which has also counts Donald Trump Jr., Newt Gingrich, Sen. Tim Scott and Judge Jeanine Pirro in its circle of authors.

A FULL SALUTE

President Trump has received the endorsement of 235 retired military leaders who represent all branches of the military and include the highest ranks of all — from general and admiral on down.

“The 2020 election affords the American people an urgently needed opportunity to affirm their devotion to the Constitution of the United States and to the American way of life. As senior leaders of America’s military, we took an oath to defend the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic. At present, our country is now confronted with enemies here and abroad, as well as a once in a century pandemic. As retired military officers, we believe that Donald J. Trump has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these dangers,” this esteemed group says in an open statement sent to Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign.

“It can be argued that this is the most important election since our country was founded. With the Democratic Party welcoming to socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake,” the military leaders warn.

MUST SEE TV

ABC News will host a high-concept town hall with President Trump on Tuesday. He will face an audience of “uncommitted voters” who will ask questions of particular interest to their demographic.

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate the event from National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The 90-minute special event begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. The network also shared this somewhat telling statement: “ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.”

DING: THE CLIMATE ALARM GOES OFF

Though multiple polls reveal that the American public places climate change low on the list of the nation’s problems, some people are still obsessed with it.

“The No. 1 thing we can do is elect a different president who is going to recognize the problem, deal with it forcefully at home, deal with it forcefully overseas. That’s actually the only solution we have to this problem — is honest to God, Joe Biden,” former presidential hopeful Tom Steyer told CNN on Monday.

“Joe Biden is committed to tackling the urgent climate crisis and combatting its devastating impacts, beginning Day 1 of his presidency. Climate is on the ballot this election,” said Michelle Deatrick, chair of the Democratic National Committee’s climate crisis council.

Others dissent.

“Contrary to these claims, governments cannot legislate the weather. Climate activists like Steyer think we need more taxes and regulations to somehow stop bad weather and a changing climate,” advises Marc Morano, founder of Climate Depot, an online effort to debunk claims of climate alarmists.

“President Obama claimed we could vote for better weather in 2012 as well,” he continues, recalling that Mr. Obama once declared that climate change is a “threat” to the future.

“In this election, you can do something about it,” Mr. Obama said at the time.

Mr. Morano notes: “America did vote for Obama. And we are still dealing with droughts, floods and wildfires. Go figure.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 65% of U.S. adults say maintaining law and order in the U.S. right now is a “major problem”; 78% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall say maintaining law and order right now is a “minor problem”; 16% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall say maintaining law and order is “not a problem”; 4% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 2% overall don’t know; 2% of Republicans, 2% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Monmouth University poll of 867 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 3-8 and released Monday.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.