The IRS knows of more than 130,000 children whose identities were stolen and are being used to claim employment on someone else’s tax return but refuses to alert their families, the agency’s inspector general said in a new audit released Monday.

Adult identity theft victims in the same situation do get an IRS alert when their Social Security numbers show up on someone else’s tax return, but the children don’t, said the Treasury inspector general for tax administration.

That leaves the parents and guardians in the dark that their children’s number is earning income, and prevents them from fixing the situation as early as possible, the audit found.

“The IRS’s unwillingness to take any action in an effort to notify parents or legal guardians is problematic because of the impact and damage that theft of a child’s identity can have on future credit and employment history,” the inspector general scolded.

The audit deals with employment fraud, which usually involves an illegal immigrant not entitled to work in the U.S. stealing someone else’s number to be able to gain a job. That’s separate from tax fraud, where a bogus return is filed under a stolen identity in order to steal money from the government.

In employment fraud, the danger is that people will end up with an employment record — and perhaps tax obligations — they don’t know about, and that can bite them later, the inspector general said.

“The IRS is in a unique position to identify this type of child identity theft and provide individuals with the information they need to minimize the impact,” the audit concluded. “However, without notification, parents and legal guardians cannot take the same proactive steps the IRS suggests when an adult’s [taxpayer identification number] is identified as being used to fraudulently obtain employment.”

IRS officials say the children are outside of their purview, since they are listed as dependents and not as the primary taxpayers.

Because of rules against disclosing personally identifiable information (PII), the IRS said all it would be able to report to taxpayers is that a Social Security or taxpayer identification number listed for one of their dependents was listed on another tax return, too.

Keith C. Corbin, IRS commissioner for the wage and investment division, suggested that’s not helpful enough.

“The value of such notification would be minimal in consideration of the restraints against disclosing PII imposed by [the] Internal Revenue Code,” he wrote in the agency’s official response.

The inspector general said it identified nearly 900,000 tax returns that showed a known identity fraud victim’s number had been reported on someone else’s tax returns.

About 500,000 of them were notified, leaving about 400,000 who weren’t. Of those, 133,864 were dependents.

Mr. Corbin said the way the IRS flags identity theft makes it tough to spot the children victims.

He said since the children aren’t taxpayers and don’t have active accounts, there’s no place in the agency’s system to attach an identity theft marker, so no notice is automatically generated. Besides, he said, the dependents’ information is often processed before the parent’s tax return, making it difficult to associate the dependent with parent or guardian.

The inspector general acknowledged the “notification challenges,” but said a 2019 federal law, the Taxpayer First Act, requires the IRS to make the notification.

If that isn’t possible given the current process, “the IRS should develop a different process,” the inspector general said.

Monday’s audit also found that the IRS doesn’t notify families or other heirs when a dead person’s number shows up on someone else’s tax form.

There were 1,766 such cases in 2019, the audit found.

IRS officials said when they have notified heirs in the past, they’ve responded with grief, frustration and anger, so they stopped issuing the notices.

The inspector general said that’s understandable — but it’s illegal. The Taxpayer First Act requires the notification.

“Notification from the IRS could be the only way in which family members are alerted to this crime,” the audit said.

