KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 33-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man on Monday was charged with three felonies for his alleged role in a daylong standoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joshua D. Newton was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with making a terrorist threat, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, The Kansas City Star reported.

Court records show police found a Facebook page under Newton’s name and a post threatening to go to the stadium and murder people, the newspaper reported.

A Kansas City Royals groundskeeper told police he was working when a man pulled two handguns from behind his back and started shooting. The worker said he heard gunshots and bullets whizzing as he ran.

Kansas City police have said no one was shot. Kansas City police used less lethal weapons to arrest Newton.

The Kansas City Royals’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was delayed about half an hour because of the standoff but was played after the arrest.

Newton told investigators he was conducting business at the stadium when another man pointed a gun at him, according to court records. Newton said he pointed his gun at the man but denied ever firing.

Police said they found two loaded semi-automatic handguns, a Beretta and a Glock 17 on Newton.

