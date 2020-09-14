As campaign slogans go, “Settle for Biden” isn’t exactly “Hope and Change,” but supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden are pushing the less-than-inspiring hashtag to drum up progressive votes, if not enthusiasm.

“You can vote for someone without supporting them. #SettleforBiden,” tweeted Jon Munitz, head of the Democratic media cooperative The Hill of Roses, in a message summing up the online campaign.

Backers of Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have even set up a “Settle for Biden” account on Twitter, saying they are “working to unite our party around an imperfect candidate so we can get Trump out of office.”

One reason: “Because a C+ is better than an F,” says a Settle for Biden meme.

The effort comes with high-profile progressives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, increasingly lining up behind Mr. Biden in what Republicans have characterized as a “Trojan horse” strategy.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #SettleforBiden pic.twitter.com/YzM6laU6q4 — Settle for Biden (@SettleForBiden) September 10, 2020

“The Biden movement is a bet on Biden’s incompetence by the radical left so that they can come in like a Trojan horse and ruin America,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, said Sunday on Fox’s “The Next Revolution” with Steve Hilton.

Mr. Gaetz said that “the reason the woketopians will settle for Biden is they will run roughshod over any potential Biden administration, and they’ll bring the policies that are failing in San Francisco and in Portland and in Chicago, and they’ll proliferate those around the country.”

The slogan is catching on. “Settle for Biden” campaign yard signs are available for $18.99 on Etsy, which lists them as a “bestseller.”

