WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A teenage girl was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of a 13-year-old North Carolina boy who was killed when the car he was riding in struck a utility pole as it was being chased by sheriff’s deputies.

The girl was the driver of the car chased by Forsyth County deputies on Aug. 18. She is accused of causing the death of Reuben Charles Pledger IV.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the sheriff’s office said deputies noticed the car being driven erratically and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to stop. The car was traveling 80 miles per hour and quickly went out of control and struck the pole, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy died at the scene.

The girl was arrested Friday and taken to a juvenile detention center, police said. Under state law, the girl’s court documents are not public records because she is a juvenile.

Tamara Kallay, Reuben’s mother, told the Journal she was relieved to hear that the driver has been charged.

“I had stayed up so many sleepless nights trying to figure out what was happening,” Kallay said. “I called (police) every day to find out. I couldn’t let it rest. I feel like I would be letting Reuben down if I didn’t.”

