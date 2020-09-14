President Trump courted Hispanic voters on Monday in Arizona, telling them that a vote for Republicans in November “is a vote for the American dream” of a strong economy, safe streets and opportunity for people who fled oppression in Latin America.

“You’re an amazing group of people and I love you, and we’re taking care of you and I’m never letting you down,” the president told several hundred boisterous Hispanic supporters in a hotel ballroom in Phoenix. “Your community is so important to me.”

The president won Arizona four years ago, but he now trails Joseph R. Biden there in public polls and is being outspent nearly three-to-one by the Democrat on TV ads.

Mr. Trump said his rival “spent 47 years selling out the Hispanic-American community, sending your jobs to China, raising your taxes.” Then he poked fun at Mr. Biden’s habit of campaigning from his home in Delaware.

“You need a lot of energy to do this job properly,” the president said. “You can’t be sitting in your basement for four days. I think Delaware is a good place, but you’ve got to leave it on occasion.”

Noting that many Hispanic-Americans have emigrated from socialist countries such as Cuba and Venezuela, the president said Mr. Biden and his Democratic allies would encourage the kind of rioting and looting that has hit many major U.S. cities this year amid social justice protests.

“Many of these [destroyed businesses] are Hispanic-American small businesses — stores, shops, and they rip them down,” Mr. Trump said. “And they call it ‘peaceful protesting.’ They’re endangering our law enforcement. We’re not going to let the rule of law be ruled by the mob. It’s all a Democrat problem. These are Democrats, and they have no clue.”

Jimmy Chavez, chairman of the National Troopers Coalition that represents state troopers and highway patrol officers, praised the president for his “tremendous support for law enforcement since Day One.”

“That is something that we did not see in the previous eight years before you took office,” Mr. Chavez said.

The president highlighted his work with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona and said he’s optimistic he’ll again win the state.

“We’re doing a really good job for Hispanics and Latinos, and I think it really is represented well in the polling numbers we’re seeing,” the president said.

Some Trump campaign officials believe the president will receive more than 40% support from Hispanic voters nationwide this year, topping his 28% support in 2016.

Supporters of Mr. Biden in Arizona said the president’s brief stop in Phoenix at the “Latinos for Trump” gathering wouldn’t address issues important to the Hispanic community.

“Most thinking Latinos know Trump is desperate,” said Arizona state Sen. Rebecca Rios of Phoenix during a conference call organized by the Democratic National Committee.

Democratic state Rep. Lorenzo Sierra of Avondale offered a message to Mr. Trump: “We’re going to make you the worst one-term president ever.”

The president’s campaign swing targeting Hispanics in Nevada and Arizona came as he faces a cash crunch. In Arizona, the Trump campaign has pulled $580,000 worth of TV ads in the Phoenix media market, deciding to save its money until early voting begins in the state on Oct. 7.

On Monday, the Trump campaign also canceled at least $2.5 million worth of advertising that was planned for Iowa, Ohio and Nevada as campaign officials try to conserve cash for the final month of the race.

And the campaign canceled ads last week in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Just a week ago, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said they were adding advertising in states “each and every week.”

Club for Growth President David McIntosh said the Trump campaign’s cash crunch “should be an alarm to every Republican donor that they’ve got to dig deep and give more.”

“Fox News will help carry [Mr. Trump’s] message, but the mainstream media won’t,” Mr. McIntosh told the Associated Press. “That means he’s got to have enough resources to go over their heads and talk directly with voters.”

The Trump campaign unveiled a new ad on Monday to supporters and potential donors titled “The Great American Comeback.” It credits the president with leading the U.S. economy out of the pandemic and warns that Mr. Biden would wreck it.

“We need to make sure we FLOOD the airwaves with our new ad, which is why I’m calling on my best supporters to help raise $1,000,000” by midnight, Mr. Trump urged supporters in the email.

At a time when his campaign has gone dark in some key states, the president will take part in a 90-minute televised town-hall event with undecided voters on ABC News at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The network said it couldn’t find a date to hold an event with Mr. Biden, who’s been criticized even by some in his own party for limiting his media appearances.

Trump officials say their superior ground game in Arizona over Mr. Biden’s team will make up for the president’s shortage of advertising airtime.

“With a permanent presence in the state since 2016, Arizonans have heard from the Trump campaign for years and know about the wins President Trump’s America First agenda has delivered for them in just one term,” said Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager. “Our team on the ground will continue to spread that message and talk directly with voters about Joe Biden’s nearly 50 year record of failed policies and the many ways his socialist agenda would hurt families and businesses in the Grand Canyon State.”

Mr. Biden, who out-raised Mr. Trump by about $150 million in August, is leading Mr. Trump in Arizona by 5.6 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics average of polls. His lead has narrowed to 2-3 percentage points in the two most recent polls of likely voters.

The Democrat has reserved more than $17 million for TV ads in Arizona through Nov. 3, while the Trump campaign has reserved more than $6 million in the state, according to Medium Buying.

Between Aug. 10 and Sept. 7, Mr. Biden spent $97.7 million on broadcast and cable ads, while Mr. Trump spent $21.6 million, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

In some crucial battleground states, Mr. Biden also outspent the president. In Wisconsin, the Democrat spent $9.2 million to Mr. Trump’s $1.5 million; in Florida, Biden spent $23.2 million to Trump’s $6.4 million; in Arizona, Biden spent $10 million compared to $1.4 million by Mr. Trump, and in North Carolina, Mr. Biden spent $11.5 million to the president’s $3.7 million.

In Georgia, a traditionally red state where the president is in a competitive race this year, the Trump campaign outspent Mr. Biden, $2.7 million to $1.3 million.

