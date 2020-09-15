YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Yakima.

The Yakima Herald-Review reports that at about 9:30 p.m. Monday the boy was brought to a medical clinic with gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.

The boy was then taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he died, according to Yakima police.

The boy was shot at his home, police said. The gun used in the shooting was recovered by police and officers were canvassing the neighborhood in an effort to determine whether the shooting was intentional, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.