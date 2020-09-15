A helicopter from the U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State terror group landed in northeast Syria Tuesday morning due to mechanical issues. There were no injuries, military officials said.

The AH-64 Apache made a “precautionary landing” about 9:30 a.m. after the crew noticed a possible transmission problem with the helicopter, said a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, the allied campaign against the Islamic State.

Emergency crews responded to the landing site. The Apache helicopter eventually returned to the base in northeast Syria, officials said.

