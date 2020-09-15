Two illegal immigrants suspected of an MS-13 gang killing of a 16-year-old girl in Baltimore were in police custody before, but were set free by authorities in New York and Maryland in defiance of deportation requests, allowing them to be out on the streets, ICE said Tuesday.

Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez-Ardon was found dead in woods near Loch Raven Reservoir in late May. Five people have been charged in the killing, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says three of them are illegal immigrants — and two of them were free because of sanctuary policies.

“This is the worst-case scenario,” said Francisco Madrigal, the acting director of ICE’s Baltimore office.

ICE says it now has new detainer requests on the three illegal immigrants, Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez, 21; Wualter Orellana-Hernandez, 19; and Jonathan J. Pesquera-Puerto, 19. The first two are from El Salvador while Mr. Pesquera-Puerto is from Honduras.

Mr. Constanza-Galdomez was arrested in Suffolk County, New York, in 2018 and ICE took custody of him after his release. An immigration judge granted him bond, and he was released. He was arrested again later that year and Suffolk County released him, despite an ICE detainer request that he be turned over.

He didn’t show for his immigration hearing and the judge ordered him deported, but he was already out in the community, ICE said.

Mr. Orellana-Hernandez, meanwhile, had been arrested by Prince George’s County Police Department in January. ICE asked that he be turned over, but the detention center released him anyway.

All three illegal immigrants are in custody of the Baltimore County Detention Center, where they are being held on the murder charges.

Police say they believe the five men lured the 16-year-old girl to her death, targeting her because she belonged to a rival gang.

Her family reported her missing from her home in Nassau County, New York, several times over the past couple years, including most recently this spring, when they thought she was headed to Maryland.

She was identified by her tattoos.

MS-13 has been active in the Washington metropolitan area for decades, but authorities say they’re seeing signs of it spreading across the state, including to the Baltimore area.

