It could be three weeks before there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, the president announced at a town hall hosted by ABC in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

President Trump told voters at the event in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center that the previous administration would have taken years to produce a vaccine for the pandemic.

“Could be three weeks, four weeks,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

The president was defensive on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he shut the country down early compared to others who were downplaying the virus.

There’s been more than 195,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19, and 6.6 million cases in the U.S.

The president pointed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walking through Chinatown in San Francisco telling people to come visit and accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of downplaying the virus in March.

Mr. Trump, though, admitted on recently released tapes by Bob Woodward to downplaying the virus in early February so as not to panic the public.

“We are starting to get very good marks if you look at what we’ve done compared to other countries,” the president said, referencing America doing far more testing than other countries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.