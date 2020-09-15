House Republicans rolled out their fall agenda on Tuesday, with an emphasis on rebuilding the economy, investing in policing and providing resources to combat the coronavirus.

The Republicans accused Democrats of squandering their time in the majority as lawmakers begin their fall legislative push before the November election.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats broke the promise they made two years ago. Americans are fed up with politicians who say one thing and do another. Instead of empty rhetoric, they deserve results,” Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said. “This is why we are announcing a Commitment to America.”

Republicans touted the country’s efforts in working on a vaccine while keeping a tough response on China’s role in the outbreak, offered solutions to spend billions on resources for police while emphasizing community policing, and their plans to aid businesses and restart the economy shuddered by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, they slammed Democrats for spending time on impeachment, saying they were too preoccupied with scoring political points and accused them of supporting efforts to defund police departments, which many Democrats have actively refuted.

Republicans only need 17 seats to retake the majority, but according to election analysts Democrats have an edge in keeping their majority.

Still, the GOP is going to be aiming for more success stories like Rep. Mike Garcia, who won back a swing district in California during a competitive special election to replace former Rep. Katie Hill.

“I firmly believe that we as a nation are too capable and have too much potential to limit ourselves to simple hopes and dreams…we need to think big,” Mr. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot and first-generation American whose father immigrated from Mexico, said Tuesday.

