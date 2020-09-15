Many Americans are quietly worrying that Election Day — regardless of the outcome — will spark violence and social unrest. That unsettling sentiment is widespread, and drawing input from both sides of the aisle.

“I don’t believe President Trump is a fascist or a dictator in the making, and I don’t believe America is a failed state — I find myself truly worried about only one scenario: that Trump will win reelection and Democrats and others on the left will be unwilling, even unable, to accept the result,” writes Shadi Hamid, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, in a new essay for The Atlantic.

“I worry about protracted legal battles, spasms of political violence, foreign meddling, constitutional crises, and would-be authoritarians who salivate at the chance to suppress their purported enemies. I hope that the United States will maintain its two-century record of peaceful transitions of presidential power, but I can’t guarantee it,” writes Matt Ford, a staff writer at The New Republic, in his own report on the situation.

Well, the citizenry can keep calm and carry on, or they can pay more attention counters another analyst.

“Give the left what they want and there won’t be any trouble. No promises can be made for any other outcome. Democrats are trying to threaten their way to victory, to power. History is replete with examples of political movements using this tactic — a small group of committed radicals attempting to impose their will on an unprepared, unsuspecting, disengaged majority. Win or lose, none of them ended well,” writes talk-radio host Derek Hunter, a contributor to Townhall.

“Expect this chorus of casual threats to grow, and do not expect the Democrat Party to denounce them. Joe Biden can’t even bring himself to denounce specific acts of violence by the liberal mob, only issuing general ‘tsk-tsks’ without naming those committing them. It’s the only energy in the party; it’s all they have. And it’s going to continue until we stop it at the ballot box,” advises Mr. Hunter.

JOE IN PERSON

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, voted in person Tuesday, an event covered by the media which much affection. But there is an unintended consequence.

In voting this way, he “wrecks the Democrats’ ‘we need mail-in voting’ narrative,” writes Stacey Lennox, a contributor to PJ Media.

“So, if Joe Biden can take appropriate precautions and go to a polling station, why can’t the vast majority of Americans? We can assume Jill helped him wash his hands after this hazardous task. The Democrat nominee is wearing a mask, which at his age, is probably a good idea. He is also taking advantage of early voting, available nearly nationwide for weeks. Biden also went mid-morning when it is likely to be less crowded,” says Ms. Lennox.

“These steps seem like a set of recommendations that could be part of a nationwide public health campaign,” she observes, noting that infectious disease guru Dr. Anthony Fauci also says he will vote in person.

“If our health experts are saying in-person voting can be done safely and the elderly Democrat nominee can go to the polls, why exactly are Democrats insisting on mail-in voting? The answer is simple: enthusiasm. The party wants every registered voter to receive a ballot, no matter how poorly maintained the voter rolls are. They insist on ballot harvesting as well,” says Ms. Lennox.

BETTERING THE WORKPLACE

An interest group founded by Black pastors is determined to better the American workplace.

Conservative Clergy of Color, a nonprofit group, will reveal its strategy Wednesday for “Getting to All Lives Matter,” a new employee training program that operates on the assumption that all Americans want to build a better society.

“Many companies have rushed to adopt new diversity training based on the divisive ‘White Fragility’ theories that assume ‘implicit bias,’ and castigates anyone who disagrees. Businesses are scared of what will happen to them if they don’t comply, and have rushed to be as politically correct,” the group said in a statement.

They have formulated six-steps to remedy the complex situation; they include “Why The All Lives Matter Approach Means Stronger Teams,” “How We Get Race Wrong” and “How Responsible Is The Media?”

The pastors aim to increase trust in the workplace.

“Our hope is to burn out this paranoia that’s got so many business leaders frozen up for fear of upsetting the mob,” said Bishop Aubrey Shines, founder of the organization.

“Our program reflects the belief that human beings are inherently good, not inherent racist. Corporations should welcome our approach because it will actually build trust between coworkers, and consequentially increase workplace efficiency. Without trust, a business can’t stand on its own,” the pastor said.

FOXIFIED

Fox News remains the most-watched cable network of all for the 36th consecutive week, according to Nielsen, drawing 3.3 million prime-time viewers last week. Fox News also ranked second across all prime-time television, bested only by “NFL-heavy” NBC.

As it has for over 18 years, Fox News triumphed over its cable news rivals as MSNBC drew 2.1 million viewers and CNN 1.3 million viewers.

Prime-time host Sean Hannity remains the ratings king with 4.5 million viewers, followed by Tucker Carlson with 4.3 million.

POLL DU JOUR

• 95% of U.S. adults agree that personal privacy is an essential right; 96% of Republicans, 91% of independents and 94% of Democrats agree.

• 81% overall agree that “without our freedoms America is nothing”; 91% of Republicans, 78% of independents and 77% of Democrats agree.

• 71% overall believe that “Americans have more in common with one another than many people think”; 78% of Republicans, 66% of independents and 74% of Democrats agree.

• 66% overall say America will be “truly united” if “haves and have-nots” are given equal opportunity; 49% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 87% of Democrats agree.

• 55% overall agree that “events of recent months” have given them more respect for their family; 58% of Republicans, 51% of independents and 55% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Harvard University Carr Center poll of 2,093 U.S. adults conducted July 6-28 and released Tuesday.

• Helpful information to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.