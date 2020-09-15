Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden holds a 4-point lead over President Trump in Minnesota, according to polling released on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden had a 48% to 44% lead over Mr. Trump among likely voters, according to the Morning Consult poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The margin mirrors a 3-point, 48% to 45% lead for Mr. Biden in June amid the fallout from the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

Hillary Clinton barely carried Minnesota in 2016 and Mr. Trump’s team sees it as a prime pick-up opportunity.

Mr. Biden leads Mr. Trump by about 9 points in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are slated to campaign in the state on Friday, when early voting starts in Minnesota.

The survey of 643 likely voters was conducted from Sept. 4-13.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.