Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, has another way of describing a Biden administration if the Democratic ticket prevails in November: “a Harris administration together with Joe Biden.”
In a Saturday video address, Ms. Harris made what was either a misstatement or a Freudian slip by referring to a potential “Harris administration.”
“A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States, the Biden-Harris administration, will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments for minority business owners,” she said in the five-minute statement to a small-business roundtable.
Her gaffe, first reported by the Arizona Republic, was quickly picked up by the Trump campaign.
“Kamala Harris lets the truth slip: ‘a Harris administration together with Joe Biden,’” said the Donald J. Trump account on YouTube.
The comment fueled speculation that Ms. Harris would have an outsized role in a Biden White House, given Mr. Biden’s age—he will be 78 on Nov. 20—and questions about his mental acuity.
