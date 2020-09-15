More than 200 former senior military officers have endorsed President Trump in the upcoming election and issued a warning that his Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden would slash the defense budget if he is elected president.

The 235 former officers, which include retired Air Force and Navy admirals, argued that the nation’s “historic way of life is at stake” and pointed to the Democratic Party “welcoming to socialists and Marxists.”

“During the Obama/Biden administration, America’s armed forces were subjected to a series of ill-considered and debilitating budget cuts,” the former senior officers wrote in a letter Monday. “The Democrats have once again pledged to cut defense spending, undermining our military strength.”

They argued that proposed cuts will “create a potentially perilous situation for the United States during a time of great external and internal threats to our nation.”

Although some progressive Democrats in the House have backed significant cuts to defense spending, Mr. Biden said last week in an interview with Stars and Stripes that he does not intend to make major cuts to the Pentagon’s budget.

“I don’t think [budget cuts] are inevitable, but we need priorities in the budget,” Mr. Biden said.

The Trump endorsement comes less than a week after The Atlantic published a report that Mr. Trump skipped a visit to a U.S. military cemetery in France in 2018 after calling the dead “losers” for getting killed in battle.

Mr. Trump and the White House quickly rejected the assertions and called the publication a “total never-Trumper magazine.”

