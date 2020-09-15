The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the prison sentence the government sought for Roger Stone, President Trump’s longtime friend, several outlets reported Monday.

Federal prosecutors initially recommended that Stone, 68, serve between seven and nine years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of seven felony charges.

But the Justice Department intervened and recommended a lighter punishment, leading all four prosecutors who helped secure Stone’s conviction to subsequently resign from the case.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog recently began examining the circumstances surrounding Stone’s sentencing, NBC News first reported Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

“We welcome the review,” reacted Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, Politico reported later Monday evening.

Stone was found guilty last year of perjury, obstruction and witness tampering. He was sentenced in February to serve 40 months in prison but ultimately had his sentence commuted by Mr. Trump.

Aaron Zelinsky, one of the four prosecutors who resigned from the Stone case, testified before Congress in June that the defendant was treated differently due to his relationship with the president.

There was “heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break,” Mr. Zelinsky said at the time.

Testifying the following month on Capitol Hill, Attorney General William P. Barr defended how the Justice Department intervened in the Stone case.

“I agree the president’s friends don’t deserve special breaks, but they also don’t deserve to be treated more harshly than other people,” Mr. Barr said then.

The Department of Justice declined to comment when reached by The Washington Times. Stone did not immediately respond to a message seeking his reaction to the reports.

