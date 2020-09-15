PINCKARD, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama substitute teacher was arrested and accused of sending inappropriate messages to students, authorities said.

Darius Salter, 21, was charged Monday with two counts of possession of obscene matter, news outlets reported.

Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said Salter worked at South Dale Middle School and Dale County High School.

Bynum said investigators were contacted by the Dale County Board of Education and told of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a substitute teacher.

School administrators immediately removed Salter from the classroom. Investigators found multiple victims.

Bynum said all inappropriate communication between Salter and the victims were done electronically.

“We do not believe any sexual contact was made between the victims and the suspect. As the investigation continues, we anticipate additional charges to be filed,” Bynum said.

It’s unclear whether Salter had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.