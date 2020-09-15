President Trump’s campaign said Tuesday it’s ramping up its presence on the TV and radio airwaves across key battleground states and districts with a focus on the economy, which remains a relative strength for Mr. Trump in public polling.

One ad hits Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden for supporting trade deals that ended up shipping U.S. jobs to countries such as Mexico and China while calling Mr. Trump the “jobs president.”

Another ad features a woman who identifies herself as a small business owner casting doubt on Mr. Biden’s ability to grow the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump campaign described the ad buy as an “eight-figure” investment and said the ads will run on local broadcast and cable in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania, as well as in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District and Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

The campaign is also expanding an “urban radio buy” to include Pennsylvania markets.

