President Trump predicted eventual peace in the Middle East as he hosted the signing on Tuesday of historic agreements with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize their diplomatic relations.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history,” Mr. Trump said. “After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.”

In a ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House, the president said the breakthrough cooperation between Israel and the two moderate Arab, Muslim states is a major step toward ending war in the region.

“This is peace in the Middle East without blood all over the sand,” the president said. “People in the Middle East will no longer allow hatred of Israel to be fomented as an excuse for radicalism or extremism.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the so-called “Abraham accords” are the “greatest diplomatic triumph” in Israel’s 72-year history.

Mr. Trump also said the deal will compel more nations in the Middle East to recognize Israel and trade with the country. U.S. officials believe the momentum will eventually force the Palestinian Authority to negotiate an agreement with Israel.

“We’re very far down the road with five additional countries,” the president told reporters, declining to name the other countries. “They’d be here today, frankly, if we wanted them. The Middle East has come a long way. We are talking to the Palestinians. The Palestinians will be a member at the right time.”

The UAE’s foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, told Mr. Trump that his nation was “humbled” to take part.

“Our region has suffered far too long,” he said. “We would like to show our people and region of the world that there is some good news from our part of the world.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she welcomed the agreement but raised some concerns. She said it was “critically important” to understand the details of a freeze of efforts by Israel to annex portions of the West Bank.

Before the signing, the president hosted each of the leaders separately in the Oval Office. He gave a symbolic key to the White House to Mr. Netanyahu, calling it “the big day.”

“Even Bibi gets tired of war,” he joked.

Mr. Netanyahu told the president, “You have the key to the hearts of the people of Israel.”

A wrinkle in the negotiations was the UAE’s interest in buying F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., a move opposed by Israel. Mr. Trump said he’ll “work it out,” noting that the UAE has fought on the side of the U.S. in four wars.

“They’ve been very loyal,” the president said.

