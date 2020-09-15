President Trump plans to make weekly appearances on “Fox & Friends,” he said on the Fox News program Tuesday. Co-host Steve Doocy said the show has not committed to that, however.

“I think we’re going to do this, we’ve agreed to do it, once a week in the morning, and I look forward to it,” Mr. Trump said at the start of a live phone interview on the show.

“Like the old days,” added Mr. Trump, who had a weekly segment on the program before running for the presidency.

But Mr. Trump’s announcement near the start of the roughly 45-minute long interview seemed to catch the show’s co-hosts by surprise.

“I haven’t heard that,” reacted “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy.

“We have great people working for you. You don’t have to even get involved. You have the best people,” replied Mr. Trump. “We have agreed to do it probably mostly on Monday.”

Mr. Doocy later said at the end of the interview he was unaware of any agreement to have the president appear regularly on the program. Fox News cited those remarks when reached for comment.

“You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is also “always welcome to join us,” Mr. Doocy added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message inquiring about any plans to have the president appear weekly on the program. Fox said Mr. Doocy clarified the network has not committed to giving Mr. Trump a weekly segment on the show.

