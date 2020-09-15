RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A vote to impeach the president of South Dakota’s Oglala Sioux Tribe has failed.

The tribal council needed a two-thirds vote, or 14 votes to impeach Julian Bear Runner. The vote Monday was 11-5 with five council members abstaining, KOTA-TV reported.

The council earlier suspended Bear Runner after he was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a teenager. Bear Runner has denied the accusations.

The tribal president has also served a 30-day paid suspension because the tribal council could not reach him after he enacted a 72-hour coronavirus lockdown. He also pleaded not guilty after he was arrested in May for driving while drunk and threatening a man.

