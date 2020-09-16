PHILADELPHIA (AP) - One person was killed and two are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday in Philadelphia that injured four people, police said.

Officers went to a basketball court in the Spring Garden neighborhood at about 8:10 p.m. and found four victims. A 19-year-old man shot in the torso is in critical condition, and a man shot in the lower back is in extremely critical condition, police said. They both were taken to a hospital.

Another 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. The fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A public information officer didn’t immediately know the victim’s age or gender.

Police said they are still investigating and will provide more information when it’s available.

